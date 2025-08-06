Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has announced a 26% increase in its first-quarter consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 292.5 crore. The growth was attributed to a higher revenue stream and robust demand in the housing market, particularly in areas like Ghaziabad. The company's net profit for the same period last year was reported at Rs 232.6 crore. Despite this positive development, shares of Prestige Estates ended 1.4% lower on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), closing at Rs 1,609.35. on Tuesday. The fall in share price could be attributed to market fluctuations or investor expectations.

The real estate company experienced a notable surge in its total income, which rose to Rs 2,468.7 crore during the quarter ending June 30, up from Rs 2,024.5 crore in the previous year. This was highlighted in a regulatory filing by the company. Last month, Prestige reported a significant rise in pre-sales, quadrupling to Rs 12,126.4 crore from Rs 3,029.5 crore in the previous year's quarter.

The company said in a regulatory filing. This was largely driven by demand for a housing project in Ghaziabad. The impressive growth in pre-sales underscores the company's strategic focus on high-demand regions, which has evidently paid off.

As of March 2025, Prestige Estates had successfully delivered 302 projects covering 193 million square feet and had an ongoing pipeline of 130 projects spanning 203 million square feet. Despite the recent fall in share prices, the company continues to maintain a strong presence in the real estate market, further solidifying its position with a diverse portfolio and substantial project pipeline. The company's commitment to delivering quality projects and expanding its footprint is evident in its strategic planning and execution.