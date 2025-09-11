Prestige Estates shares gain 50% from 52-week low, Rs 2,000 price target likely?

Shares of Prestige Estates have risen 50% from their 52-week low in five months. The real estate stock, which slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 1048.30 on April 7, 2025 was trading at Rs 1574 in the current trading session. The real estate stock has tripled investor wealth, rising 230% in three years. However, the multibagger stock lost its mojo falling 12.47% in the last one year. On the other hand, the stock's benchmark index BSE 200 lost merely 1.85% during the same period.

It scaled a record high of Rs 1,971 on September 17, 2024.

In the current session, Prestige Estates Projects stock was trading flat at Rs 1564.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 67,372 crore. Total 814 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.73 lakh on BSE.

Prestige Estates shares have a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Prestige Estates stands at 44, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the overtrading zone.

Prestige Estates shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day moving averages.

YES Securities has a price target of Rs 2,025 on the real estate stock.

The brokerage expects the firm to deliver strong performance in coming years and rate the company as our preferred pick from the sector.

YES Securities sees robust growth for FY26-FY27 in the residential segment along with stellar buildup in annuity portfolio and healthy balance sheet position with D/E of 0.42 times.

The company possesses developable land bank of 704 acre (primarily in Bengaluru) for future growth. A healthy balance sheet coupled with strong cash flow generation will enable Prestige Estates to enhance BD activities in newer geographies.

"We have valued Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on SOTP basis, arriving at a target price of Rs2,025 (including BD premium of 50% on residential portfolio). We re-initiate on the company with a BUY rating," said YES Securities.

Axis Securities has a price target of Rs 2,000 on the real estate stock.

"Prestige Estates has set FY26 guidance targeting pre-sales of Rs 27,000 Cr and a robust launch pipeline with Rs 43,000 Cr in GDV. The strong Q1 performance, particularly in NCR, establishes a solid base for achieving these targets. Q2 launches are expected to contribute Rs 12,000 crore in GDV, and management remains confident of sustaining the sales momentum. The annuity portfolio is also expected to scale up meaningfully, with exit rentals projected to reach Rs 4,900 crore by FY30," said Axis Securities.

Prestige Estates is one of the leading real estate developers in the country with its head office in Bengaluru.