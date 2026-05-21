Protean eGov Technologies shares rise 20%, hit upper circuit: Two factors fueling the rally 

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies hit upper circuit of 20% in early deals today after the IT-enabled services firm reported its highest ever quarterly and annual revenue in its earnings presentation. Protean clocked its highest ever consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 998 crore in FY26, rising 19% YoY on the back of strong growth momentum across core & new business verticals. In Q4, revenue grew 38% to Rs 308 crore against Rs 222 on a year on year basis.

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Profit surged 53% to Rs 31 crore in Q4 against Rs 20 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA zoomed 55% to Rs 53 crore in Q4 against Rs 34 crore in the year ago period. The company also appointed Ajay Rajan as the new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer with effect from June 1. This also led to positive sentiment around the stock.

Protean eGov shares rose 20% to Rs 654 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 545. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.656 crore.

A total of 1.77 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.41 crore.

V Easwaran, WTD & Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer said, "FY26 was a landmark year for Protean, with strong growth across our core businesses and meaningful progress in diversification beyond legacy business verticals. While Tax and CRA Services continued to demonstrate resilient growth, increasing traction across Identity and New Businesses reflects the Company’s growing role in enabling next-generation Digital Public Infrastructure. As India’s DPI ecosystem continues to evolve, Protean remains uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, inclusion and population-scale digital infrastructure. Our focus continues to be on building resilient, future-ready platforms that enable trusted digital access for citizens, institutions and governments alike."

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Protean has been at the forefront of building citizen-scale DPIs across taxation, social security and ID Services. Aligned with India’s visionary DPI framework built on open standards and protocols, the firm continues to contribute towards multisectoral Open Digital Ecosystems across e-commerce, transport/mobility, agriculture, insurance, education & skilling, and health.