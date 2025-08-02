Q1 results next week: Bharti Airtel, DLF, SBI, Tata Motors, LIC, Titan; check full list

A flurry of quarterly earnings is set to steer the stock market's direction next week. Over 500 companies would report their Q1 results in one of the busiest earnings week. This includes heavyweights from diverse sectors such as banking, auto, telecom, and insurance. All eyes will be on large-cap giants like Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Motors, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), and Bajaj Auto.

Q1 results next week:

DLF, Shree Cement: The week for quarterly earnings will kick off on Monday, August 4. Investors will track the results of DLF Ltd, a major real estate developer. Other companies scheduled to announce their results on the same day include Marico Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.

Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports: On Tuesday, August 5, all eyes will be on the Q1 FY26 earnings of telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd and logistics giant Adani Ports. Other companies scheduled for their results include Special Economic Zone Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Container Corporation of India Ltd, and Berger Paints India Ltd.

Bajaj Auto, Pidilite Industries: Major companies are set to release their quarterly numbers on Wednesday, August 6. Key names include two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto Ltd and adhesive manufacturer Pidilite Industries Ltd. Other firms like Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Divi's Laboratories Ltd, Trent Ltd, and Hero MotoCorp Ltd will also announce their quarterly results.

LIC, Titan: On Thursday, August 7, will see results from insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and lifestyle major Titan Company Ltd. Also scheduled to announce their earnings are Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, and Cummins India Ltd.

State Bank of India, Tata Motors: A slate of major Q1 earnings is scheduled for Friday, August 8, with numbers from public sector banking giant State Bank of India (SBI) and automotive major Tata Motors Ltd. Grasim Industries Ltd and Info Edge (India) Ltd are among the other companies that will post their Q1 results on Friday.

