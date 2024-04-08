scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Q4 Preview: Axis Securities decodes strategy for Infra majors; picks PNC Infra, HG Infra, J Kumar as top picks

Feedback

Q4 Preview: Axis Securities decodes strategy for Infra majors; picks PNC Infra, HG Infra, J Kumar as top picks

Additionally, higher budgetary allocation for roads in the Interim Union Budget – 2024-25 will support the construction of more highways and expressways.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Varun Beverages is expected to continue its strong growth momentum on account of normalcy of operation and market share gains; BOB is undervalued given the consistent growth and improving asset quality, Axis Securities said. Varun Beverages is expected to continue its strong growth momentum on account of normalcy of operation and market share gains; BOB is undervalued given the consistent growth and improving asset quality, Axis Securities said.

Dalal Street is all set to kick start the earnings season for the quarter ended March 2024. In its recent report on the Infra sector, brokerage firm Axis Securities said that it anticipates the pace of project awarding to gain momentum in FY25, as the shortfall in projects awarded in FY24 is expected to be compensated for.

"A robust pipeline of tenders is in place, which is projected to accelerate NHAI's awarding pace. Many road projects under the central government's flagship program ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’ for building highways and expressways are expected to gain momentum, leading to further improvement in road construction pace," it said.

Additionally, higher budgetary allocation for roads in the Interim Union Budget – 2024-25 will support the construction of more highways and expressways. "Moreover, the National Infrastructure Pipeline, aimed at developing the overall infrastructure of the country, will also support road construction moving forward," it added.

Axis Securities believes that the majority of these projects will be awarded under EPC and HAM models, therefore, road construction companies will be the major beneficiaries of the government's infrastructure spending. The Road ministry is also looking to award many projects under the BOT (Built, Operate, Transfer) mode to reduce NHAI's debt burden.

With a robust and diversified order book, a healthy bidding pipeline, and softening commodity prices, the brokerage firm has maintained a positive outlook on the sector.

It has picked PNC Infratech, HG Infra Engineering and J Kumar Infraprojects as its top picks. For PNC Infra, it believes that the revenue would be higher owing to better execution on a year-on-year basis. Gross margins would also be higher owing to higher sales and lower raw material cost.

Gross margins for HG Infra would be lower on a YoY basis owing to higher cost. For J Kumar, the revenue would be higher on a yearly basis as the execution has improved. Gross margins would be higher too owing to lower cost.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 08, 2024, 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement