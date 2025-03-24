RailTel Corporation shares jump 10% on fresh order win. Details here

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd saw a sharp uptick in Monday's trade, rising 9.60 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 339.50. Last checked, the stock was up 5.42 per cent at Rs 326.55. At this price, it has slipped 19.38 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Today's jump in the share price came after the rail PSU received a work order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) worth Rs 25.15 crore (excluding tax). It said that the contract is for "renewal of existing MPLS/ILL links and proposed new connections that might come in a course of 5 years subject to feasibility confirmation."

Prior to this, RailTel bagged another order from the Ministry of Defence for OFC laying work amounting to Rs 16.89 crore (including tax).

On technical setup, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-day and 30-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 50-day, 100, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 59.25. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 39.88 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.57. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 8.22 with a return on equity (RoE) of 13.98.

The counter saw high trading volume on BSE today as around 8.81 lakh shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 2.10 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 29.28 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 10,533.20 crore.

RailTel Corp, a Mini Ratna (Category-1) PSU, is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country with a pan-India optic fiber network. As of December 2024, the government held a 72.84 per cent stake in the PSU.