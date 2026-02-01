Budget 2026: RailTel, IRCTC, Titagarh, Ircon, IRFC shares rise up to 4%

Union Budget 2026: Shares of railway firms such as RailTel, IRCTC, Titagarh Rail, Ircon International, RVNL, Texmaco Rail and IRFC rose up to 4% on Sunday after FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed seven high-speed rail corridors in her ninth Budget speech.

The high-speed rail corridors will promote environmentally sustainable passenger travel. The corridors will connect major cities such as Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi, and Varanasi–Siliguri.

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IRFC shares gained 3.20% to Rs 124 and RailTel stock rose 4.45% to Rs 369.60. Other railway shares such as IRCTC rose 2% to Rs 636, Titagarh Rail gained 3.28% to Rs 848, Ircon International inched up 2.83% to Rs 161.20 and RVNL rose 3.41% to Rs 351.50.

Texmaco Rail, another railway sector stock, rose marginally to Rs 129.40 on BSE today.

Varun Gupta, CEO, Groww Mutual Fund said, "The proposal to develop seven high-speed rail corridors reinforces the government’s focus on railways as a long-term growth engine rather than just a transport utility. Large-scale rail infrastructure creates strong multiplier effects—driving demand across capital goods, power, signalling, and public-sector enterprises linked to railways. Over time, consistent policy support and execution in this space can translate into healthier balance sheets and more predictable earnings for railway-linked PSUs.”

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Later, RailTel stock closed 6.11% lower at Rs 332.15 and IRCTC stock slipped 2.74% to Rs 605.95. Titagarh Rail shares ended 4.26% lower at Rs 786.20. Ircon International shares fell 6.28% to Rs 153.60 , RVNL stock ended 5% lower at Rs 326.05 and Texmaco Rail stock ended 6.11% lower at Rs 119.80. IRFC stock too closed 5.49% lower at Rs 113.55.

FULL COVERAGE: Union Budget 2026