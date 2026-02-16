RailTel, IRCTC, Titagarh Rail, Ircon, RVNL, IRFC shares in focus today; here's why

Shares of railway firms such as RailTel, IRCTC, Titagarh Rail, Ircon International, RVNL, Texmaco Rail and IRFC are in focus today after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs cleared three projects of the Railway Ministry worth nearly Rs 18,509 crore.

These projects include the construction of third and fourth lines between Kasara-Manmad, Delhi-Ambala, and Ballari-Hosapete.

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IRFC shares fell 1.85% to Rs 111.45 and RailTel stock closed 1.49% lower at Rs 331.45 on Friday. Other railway shares such as IRCTC fell 0.64% to Rs 617.85, Titagarh Rail declined 1.65% to Rs 765, Ircon International slipped 0.91% to Rs 153.05 and RVNL ended 1.42% lower at Rs 309.05.

Texmaco Rail, another railway sector stock, slipped 2.49% to Rs 113.55 on BSE on Friday. Railway stocks have slipped up to 21% in the last one year.

"The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways," the government said on Saturday.

"These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India, which will make people in the region 'Atmanirbhar' through comprehensive development that enhances employment and self-employment opportunities," it added.