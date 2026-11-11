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Railway stocks under pressure: RailTel, RVNL, IRFC, Titagarh fall up to 47%; check price targets

Railway stocks under pressure: RailTel, RVNL, IRFC, Titagarh fall up to 47%; check price targets

RailTel, IRCTC, Titagarh, RVNL, IRFC: These rail stocks are down by up to 47% from their 52 week highs even as the broader market is in a strong recovery mode.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 3:28 PM IST
Railway stocks under pressure: RailTel, RVNL, IRFC, Titagarh fall up to 47%; check price targetsRVNL suffered the maximum (47%) fall from its 52 week high of Rs 400.90 reached on December 29, 2025. PL Capital has a sell call with a target of Rs 165.

Shares of railway sector firms such as RailTel, IRCTC, Titagarh Rail, Ircon International, RVNL, IRFC and Container Corporation are in a bear grip. These rail stocks are down by up to 47% from their 52 week highs even as the broader market is in a strong recovery mode. Here's a look at the price targets and stock movement for these  seven railway stocks.

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RailTel Corporation: The railway sector stock has lost 33% from its 52 week high of Rs 391 reached on December 26, 2025. Brokerage Investec has a 'sell' call on the Railtel stock with a target of Rs 201. ICICI Securities has a hold call on the stock with a target price of Rs 240. In the current session, RailTel stock rose 4% to Rs 257.85 against the previous close of Rs 248.65. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8275 crore.

IRCTC: The railway sector stock has lost 33.46% from 52-week high of Rs 720 hit on November 13, 2025. PL Capital has buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 662. Dolat Capital is also bullish on IRCTC stock with a target of Rs 850. Choice Broking has a price target of Rs 560 on the stock with a buy call.  In the current session, IRCTC stock rose 3% to Rs 474.95 against the previous close of Rs 459.95. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 37,996 crore.

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Titagarh Rail: The stock is down 25% from 52 week high of Rs 970 on June 18, 2026. Centrum Broking has a target of Rs 1000 on the stock with a target of Rs 1,000. Jefferies also has a buy call with a target of Rs 990. In the current session, Titagarh Rail stock rose 3% to Rs 723.25 against the previous close of Rs 702.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9757 crore.

Ircon International: This railway stock has also lost 38% from its 52 week high of Rs 186.40 on December 26, 2025. PL Capital has target of Rs 136 with a hold call. In the current session, Ircon International stock rose 2.13% to Rs 113.70 against the previous close of Rs 111.33. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 10,693 crore.

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RVNL: RVNL suffered the maximum (47%) fall from its 52 week high of Rs 400.90 reached on December 29, 2025. PL Capital has a sell call with a target of Rs 165. In the current session, RVNL stock rose 4.04% to Rs 209.75 against the previous close of Rs 201.60. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 43,733 crore.

IRFC: The railway sector stock has lost 36.52% from its 52 week high of Rs 137.10 reached on December 29, 2025. Investec has a sell call with a target of Rs 60 on the IRFC stock. In the current session, IRFC stock rose 4% to Rs 86.75 against the previous close of Rs 83.44. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1.13 lakh crore.

Container Corporation: The railway ancilliary stock is down 17.49% from 52 week high of Rs 543.95 hit on August 14, 2026. Kotak Securities has a reduce call on the stock with a target of Rs 450. Axis Capital has a target of Rs 570 with a buy call on the stock. JP Morgan has a neutral stance with a target of Rs 480. In the current session, Container Corporation stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 449.70 against the previous close of Rs 445.70. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 34,249 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 2:27 PM IST
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