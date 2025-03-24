RailTel shares in focus today on order win from HPCL

Shares of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd are in news on Monday after the PSU said it won an order worth Rs 25.15 crore from work order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. RailTel shares ended 4.17% higher at Rs 309.75 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9,941.07 crore.

The multibagger stock has lost 13.50 per cent in a year and gained 202 per cent in two years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 265.30 on March 3, 2025 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.8, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 51.8, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

"It’s a rate contract of 5 years for renewal of existing MPLS/ILL links and proposed new connections that might come in a course of 5 years subject to feasibility confirmation," said RailTel.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.