RailTel shares in focus today as Q3 profit rises, EBITDA falls

Shares of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd are in news on Tuesday after the firm reported its Q3 earnings. The company's net profit climbed 4.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 65 crore compared to Rs 62.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations climbed 14.8% YoY to Rs 767.6 crore in Q3 from Rs 668.4 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA slipped 6.6% YoY to Rs 121 crore in Q3 against Rs 129.7 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consequently, the EBITDA margin slipped to 15.8%, down from 19.4% in Q3 FY24.

RailTel shares closed 5.18% lower at Rs 364.10 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11,685 crore.

The multibagger stock has lost 16.73 per cent in a year and gained 203 per cent in two years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 301.35 on March 14, 2023 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.9, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 37.6, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.

