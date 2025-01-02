Stocks in news today: Tata Motors, Ambuja Cement, Maruti Suzuki, NMDC, RailTel & CSB Bank

Indian benchmark indices kicked-off 2025 on a strong note and ended higher on Wednesday ahead of India Inc's Q3 results. BSE Sensex rallied 368.40 points, or 0.47 per cent, to end at 78,507.41. NSE's Nifty50 jumped 98.10 points, or 0.41 per cent, to settle at 23,742.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, January 2, 2025:

Maruti Suzuki India: The largest auto player announced the production of 1,57,654 vehicles in December 2024, a 30.3 per cent increase compared to 1,21,028 vehicles produced in the same month last year.



Tata Motors: The Tata Group firm's total domestic sales rose 1 per cent YoY at 76,599 units in December 2024. Its commercial vehicle sales dropped 1 per cent to 33,875 units, while passenger vehicle sales (including EV) rose 1 per cent to 44,289 units.



Ambuja Cements: The Adani Group company received an observation letter with ‘no adverse observations’ from the BSE and a ‘no objection’ from the National Stock Exchange of India on January 1, regarding the Scheme of Amalgamation between Adani Cementation and the company.



NMDC: The metal company's iron ore production increased by 5.1 per cent YoY to 4.71 million tonnes (MT) in December 2024, compared to 4.48 MT in the same month the previous year. However, iron ore sales fell by 6.7 per cent to 3.91 MT from 4.19 MT during the same period.



RailTel Corporation of India: The railways firm has received a work order worth Rs 78.43 crore from Bharat Coking Coal. It will provide integrated IT-based security infrastructure along with various types of services.



CSB Bank: The private lender shared its provisional numbers for Q3, where its gross advances jumped 26.5 per cent YoY to Rs 28,914 crore Vs Rs 22,867 crore and deposits grew 22.2 per cent to Rs 33,406 crore in the December 2024 quarter.



Goa Carbon: The industrial minerals company has resumed operations at its Bilaspur unit in Chhattisgarh, and production has been normalized as of January 1.



South India Bank: The private lender announced that its gross advances increase 11.94 per cent to Rs 86,965 crore, while its total deposit grew 6.3 per cent to Rs 1,05,378 crore in the December 2024 quarter. CASA ratio for the lender came in at 31.16 per cent for the quarter.



Ugro Capital: The shadow lender has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement and Shareholders’ Agreement for the acquisition of shares in “MyShubhLife” (Datasigns Technologies), an embedded finance fintech platform based in Bangalore, from its existing shareholders. Completion of the acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.



Ind-Swift Laboratories: The pharma company has completed the purchase of land measuring 40 bighas at Derabassi, Punjab, for Rs 17.72 crore. The land will be utilized to set up a new formulations facility.



Getalong Enterprises: Shares of the consulting services player shall be trade ex-bonus in 1:10 ratio.