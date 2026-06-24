Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Rajesh Exports share price: ED raids over Rs 3,000 crore suspicious transactions; stock in focus

Rajesh Exports share price: ED raids over Rs 3,000 crore suspicious transactions; stock in focus

Rajesh Exports shares have lost 52 per cent of their market value in the past six months. As per SEBI, Rajesh Exports diverted company funds without the required approvals and disclosures.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jun 24, 2026 8:05 AM IST
Rajesh Exports share price: ED raids over Rs 3,000 crore suspicious transactions; stock in focusRajesh Exports: The fresh searches were understood to have been carried out under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) at the Bengaluru-headquartered company.

Shares of Rajesh Exports Ltd will be in focus on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly conducted searches at the company, which is also facing scrutiny from market regulator Sebi over alleged financial irregularities, official sources told PTI.

The searches were understood to have been carried out under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) at the Bengaluru-headquartered company. Premises linked to the company in Bengaluru and Mumbai were covered as part of the action, PTI reported.

Advertisement

A Mint report suggested that investigators were examining transactions involving nearly Rs 3,000 crore of trade receivables that were allegedly adjusted against gold imports, the delivery of which is under scrutiny.

"Investigation conducted so far has revealed multiple transactions in the scrip of Rajesh Exports through benamidars. Preliminary findings indicate that over $20 million may have been siphoned out of the country through such transactions," an ED official told Mint. Business Today could not independently verify the report.

The stock as in news earlier this month following a SEBI order after the markets regulator suspected mis-reporting of  Rs 15.15 lakh crore revenue, nearly entire revenue over a five-year period. As per SEBI, Rajesh Exports diverted company funds without the required approvals and disclosures. Rajesh Exports shares have lost 52 per cent of their market value in the past six months.

Advertisement

Rajesh Exports suggested that the entire matter was a result of confusion and communication gap, which the company is in the process of addressing with SEBI. 

SEBI has barred Rajesh Exports and its promoter Rajesh Mehta from accessing the securities market until the completion of its investigation. According to Sebi, around 97–99 per cent of Rajesh Exports' consolidated revenue originated from its overseas subsidiaries, particularly Switzerland-based Valcambi SA. However, the company allegedly failed to disclose the financial statements of its subsidiaries in the public domain on a consistent basis, SEBI said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 24, 2026 7:57 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today