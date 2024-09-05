Multibagger metal stock rose 32% in two sessions, volumes hit fresh high today; here's why

Shares of Rama Steel Tubes have gained 32% in the last two sessions. The stock which closed at Rs 10.52 on September 3 rose to a high of Rs 13.85 in the current trading session, gaining 31.65% since Tuesday. The metal stock has gained 330% in three years and risen 1715% in five years. The rally in the multibagger stock comes amid two key developments, which led to positive sentiment around the stock.

On September 3, the iron and steel products maker said it formed a wholly owned subsidiary

company of Rama Steel Tubes Limited in the name of 'Rama Defence Private Limited' on August 31, 2024 and the certificate of incorporation was received by the company on September 2, 2024 from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The newly formed company will carry out business in the field of defence equipment, arms, ammunition, explosives and related military and security hardware etc, said Rama Steel. Reacting to the news, Rama Steel shares ended 10.17% higher at Rs 11.59 on September 4 on BSE.

In the current session, the multibagger stock rose 19.49% to Rs 13.85 on BSE. The metal stock rallied today after the company said it has joined hands with Onix Renewable to supply steel structures and single-axis trackers for solar projects, with plans to expand to dual-axis trackers in the future. The company has developed specialised steel structures and tracker tubes, essential for solar projects.

"We are proud to announce our entry into the Green Energy segment and are determined to deliver products that ensure the highest standards of reliability, durability, and performance, which are critical to the long-term success of solar greenfield projects," the company said.

High volumes or 3.89 crore shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 51.19 crore on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2,059 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Rama Steel Tubes stands at 60.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the overtrading zone. Rama Steel Tubes shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The company is a manufacturer of Hot Rolled Coil, Hollow Section , G.I Pipe, CR Pipe, Poles, M.s Poles, Steel Bla & Tubes Hollow Sections.