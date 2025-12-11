Top stocks in news: Tata Steel, LIC, Cipla, TCS, Adani Enterprises, Mazagon Dock, SBI, BoB

Indian benchmark indices extended weakness to end lower on Wednesday amid mixed cues including US Fed's monetary policy outcome and delayed India-US trade deal. BSE Sensex dropped 290.48 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 84,375.80, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 81.65 points, or 0.32 per cent, to close at 25,758. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, December 11, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Steel City Securities shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Bandhan Bank and Sammaan Capital remain in F&O ban list for today.

Tata Steel: The metal player's board has approved the 4.8 MTPA capacity expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam, which is Phase 1 of the capacity expansion at NINL and will enable Tata Steel to further strengthen its long-products portfolio. It approved the plan to set up a 0.7 MTPA Hot Rolled Pickling and Galvanizing Line (HRPGL) at its existing Cold Rolling Complex in Tarapur, Maharashtra.

Tata Consultancy Services: The leading IT solutions player has announced the acquisition of US-headquartered Coastal Cloud for $700 million, in a move that significantly boosts its global Salesforce and AI-led transformation capabilities. The all-cash deal positions India’s largest IT services company among the top five Salesforce advisory and consulting firms worldwide.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Group's flagship company closed its Rs 25,000-crore rights issue with 108 per cent oversubscription, receiving bids for 14.95 crore shares against 13.85 crore on offer. Promoters subscribed fully, while the public portion was oversubscribed by 30 per cent. Investors have paid Rs 900 per share upfront, with two follow-up calls of Rs 450 each.

State Bank of India: India's largest lender has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to establish a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act for the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform. The approval is subject to the exemption granted by the Department of Financial Services to SBI.

Cipla: The pharma company has launched Yurpeak (tirzepatide), a once-weekly injectable therapy for managing obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus in India. Cipla has the rights to distribute and promote Yurpeak — the second brand of Lilly’s tirzepatide in India, after the company received DCGI approval.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The insurance major has received a notice from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, demanding GST of Rs 2,370.34 crore, including interest and penalty, for financial years 2021–22 to 2023–24. The financial impact corresponds to the GST, interest, and penalty demanded.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The state-run defence major and the Indian Navy signed an MoU with the Brazilian Navy to enhance cooperation on Scorpène-class submarine maintenance and other defence projects, covering procurement, technology exchange, and joint R&D initiatives.

SBI Life Insurance Company: The private insurance firm has received the order of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), which has dismissed the appeal filed by Sahara India Life Insurance Company against the IRDAI order dated June 2, 2023. The SAT has upheld the IRDAI directive for the immediate transfer of all policyholder-related assets and liabilities.

Bank of Baroda: The leading state-run lender has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to establish a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act for the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform. The approval is subject to the exemption granted by the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

Lloyds Metal and Energy: The metal player's subsidiary, Lloyds Global Resources FZCO (LGRF), has received Board approval to enter into an arrangement to acquire a 50 per cent equity stake in Nexus Holdco FZCO for up to $55 million. Nexus holds 80-90 per cent equity stake in Surya Mines SARL and eight other companies incorporated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Ashoka Buildcon: Adani-Ashoka-Aakshaya, a joint venture in which Adani Road Transport (51 per cent holder), Ashoka Buildcon (26 per cent holders) and Aakshaya Infra Projects (23 per cent holders) has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for the Mithi River Development and Pollution Control Project worth Rs 1,815.79 crore from the BMC.

Puravankara: The real estate player's subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction, has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 509.52 crore for turnkey civil construction, finishes, MEP, and external development for Varnam Phase 1 at the One Bangalore Luxury Project (OBLP) in Bengaluru Rural District, Karnataka.

Petronet LNG: The gas distribution player has signed a loan agreement to borrow secured rupee term loans of Rs 6,000 crore each, aggregating to Rs 12,000 crore, from the consortium of State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. The loan will be utilised for financing the petrochemicals project comprising 750 KTPA of Propane Dehydrogenation (and 500 KTPA of Polypropylene.

Prestige Estates Projects: The real estate company’s subsidiaries, Prestige Falcon Realty and Prestige Projects, have acquired partnership interest in Bharatnagar Buildcon LLP for Rs 938.75 crore. With this acquisition, the company indirectly holds 66.93 per cemt partnership interest in Bharatnagar Buildcon LLP.

DCM Shriram: The diversified company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bayer Cropscience to jointly explore opportunities to strengthen India’s agriculture ecosystem through innovation, sustainability, and farmer-centric solutions.

Surya Roshni: The lighting solutions player has received an order worth Rs 168.71 crore for the supply of submerged arc welded mild steel (MS) pipes. It continues to strengthen its order pipeline amid steady demand from infrastructure and utility projects.