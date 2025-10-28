RBL Bank issues clarification on report to onboard 160 mn Zerodha clients, says this 

RBL Bank has issued a clarification on a report stating that the lender was in advanced talks with Zerodha to open bank accounts for its 160 million broking clients. This could unlock deposits worth nearly Rs 40,000 crore, augmenting the bank’s deposit base by over 30% and strengthening its retail franchise, according to a Financial Express report.

However, RBL Bank said the lender is on a growth trajectory and routinely explores business and partnership opportunities

in the ordinary course of business.

"We are not aware of any information that has not been announced to the Exchanges, and which requires disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, at this stage. We adhere to the highest standards of governance and disclosures, and will keep the stock exchanges informed of any material events as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing

Regulations," said the private sector lender.

The banking stock was set to open on a muted note today as it was up 0.14% at Rs 322.50 in pre opening session. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 19,781 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RBL Bank stands at 70.8, signaling it's trading in the overbought territory. RBL Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

RBL Bank net profit for the second quarter of FY26 fell 20%. The bank reported a standalone profit of Rs 178 crore compared to Rs 222 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income or NII in Q2 stood at Rs 1,551 crore, down 4% from Rs 1,615 crore in the comparable quarter. The lender's provisions were down 19% to Rs 499 crore compared to Rs 618 crore in the same quarter last year.