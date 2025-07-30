Refex Industries shares zoom 10%; what's next for this counter?

Shares of Refex Industries saw a sharp uptick on Wednesday, surging 9.78 per cent to settle at Rs 448.50. The stock saw high trading volume along with the price action, as around 1.82 lakh shares changed hands on BSE. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 37,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 8.02 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 5,798.24 crore.

On the technical front, support for Refex is expected in the Rs 430–400 range, while a breakout above Rs 450–465 is needed to initiate the next leg of the uptrend.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Refex has witnessed a spurt in volume and price from the crucial support of the ascending trendline. Rs 400 is a crucial support zone, while the Rs 450-460 zone represents a crucial hurdle. Either a breakout on one side or the other is likely to trigger the next leg of the trend in the counter in the near future."

According to Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran, "Refex Industries stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 411. A daily close above resistance of Rs 450 could lead to an upside target of Rs 504 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, observed that support could be seen at Rs 430 and immediate resistance at Rs 465. A sustained move above Rs 465 could push the stock towards Rs 480, with the near-term trading range seen between Rs 430 and Rs 480.

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 100-day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 50-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 54.93. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30.61 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 9.17, BSE data showed. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 14.65 with a return on equity (RoE) of 29.96. According to Trendlyne data, Refex has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 53.33 per cent stake in the company.