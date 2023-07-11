Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, other ace investors raised stakes in these firms in Q1. Own any?

The equity portfolios of well-known investors are widely followed by market participants. Initial shareholding data showed investors such as Radhakishan Damani, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Vijay Kedia and Anil Goel, among others, have lapped up a couple of stocks during the June quarter when the benchmark equity index BSE Sensex advanced nearly 10 per cent. On the other hand, broader indices the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap jumped 19.57 per cent and 20.94 per cent, respectively.

Data available with BSE showed that Damani’s investment arm Derive Trading and Resorts bought 59,298 shares of United Breweries during the June quarter. It held a 1.21 per cent stake, or 3,195,834 shares as of June 30, against 1.19 per cent stake, or 3,136,536 shares in the previous quarter. Before going ahead, one should note that complete shareholding data is yet to be revealed.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, increased her stake in Tata Communications. She held a 1.84 per cent stake in the company as of June 30, compared with 1.79 per cent on March 31.

As per the latest data available with Trendlyne.com, investor Mukul Agrawal also raised his stake in Capacit'e Infraprojects to 4.3 per cent from 1.9 per cent earlier. He also raised his stake in De Nora India to 1.9 per cent for the quarter ended June 30 from 1.4 per cent in Q4FY23. At present, the value of his investment in listed companies stands at around Rs 3,450 crore, against Rs 2,688 crore in the March quarter.

Among other major investors, investor Anil Kumar Goel entered LG Balakrishnan & Bros in the June quarter. He was not among the key shareholders of the company in the previous quarter. At present, the value of his portfolio stands around Rs 1,890 crore against Rs 1,508 crore in Q4FY23. On the other hand, Mumbai-based investor Vijay Kedia upped his stake in Patel Engineering to 1.70 per cent from 1.30 per cent during the same period.

Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna, who is known for picking small-cap stocks, increased her stake in Talbros Automotive Components, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers and Nitin Spinners for the quarter ended June 30. Khanna’s portfolio is managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna and she publicly held 15 stocks in the preceding quarter ended March 31.

Also read: Hot stocks on July 11, 2023: Satin Credicare, CarTrade Tech, Suzlon Energy, Vadilal and more

Also read: HCL Tech Q1 results, dividend announcement on July 12: Timing, analyst preview, guidance & more