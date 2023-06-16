Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, HDFC Life, Axis Bank among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity indices ended lower in the previous session. BSE Sensex lost 310 points to close at 62,917, while Nifty ended 68 points lower at 18,688 for the day.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Axis Bank

Private investment firm Bain Capital has offloaded partial stake in Axis Bank via block deal. On the other hand, many domestic and foreign funds were the buyers of the banking stock.

Corporate action

At least 11 stocks including HDFC Life Insurance Company, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Angel One, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power and Welspun Corp will turn ex-dividend on Friday. Shares of Wipro will turn ex-date for share buyback while those of Alan Scott Industries and Cressanda Solutions will turn ex-date for rights issue.

TVS Motor

The company has offloaded its entire stake of 43.54% in Emerald Haven Realty Ltd.

Watch: IKIO Lighting shares list a 38% premium, stock debuts at Rs 392.5 on NSE; what should investors do?

Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Rail Systems

Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Rail Systems consortium have won a contract to supply 1.54 million forged wheels under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative by the ministry of railways.

GAIL

Sanjay Kumar has assumed charge as director (marketing) of GAIL (India). Prior to his new role, Kumar was the MD of Indraprastha Gas.

HCL Tech

HCL Tech and Microsoft have expanded collaboration to boost innovation and adoption of generative AI with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service.

Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems, an arm of Samvardhana Motherson International, through one of its European subsidiaries, has inked a binding undertaking to acquire a 100% stake in Cirma Enterprise.

RIL

Reliance Industries is holding talks with foreign-currency loan lenders to raise up to $2 billion to fund the ongoing expansion of its oil-to-telecom businesses, Bloomberg reported.

Also read: HDFC Life, PFC, Piramal Enterprises, Welspun Corp shares to turn ex-dividend; Wipro share buyback & more

Also read: Wipro share buyback record date today. What analysts recommend to retail investors