HDFC Life, PFC, Piramal Enterprises, Welspun Corp shares to turn ex-dividend; Wipro share buyback & more

At least 11 stocks including HDFC Life Insurance Company, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Angel One, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power and Welspun Corp will turn ex-dividend on Friday. Shares of Wipro will turn ex-date for share buyback while those of Alan Scott Industries and Cressanda Solutions will turn ex-date for rights issue.

Shares of HDFC Life will turn ex-dividend today. The insurer had announced a final dividend of Rs 1,90 per share. Today is also the record date for the dividend and that board of HDFC Life will determine name of eligible shareholders for the same. All shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on July 21.

Shares of PFC will also turn ex-dividend today. The PSU announced a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share. Today is also the record date for the same.

Similarly, Angel One had announced a final dividend of Rs 4 and today is the ex-date for the same. The dividend will be paid on July 23.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises will turn ex-dividend. This company announced a final dividend of Rs 31 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on July 30.

Shriram Finance (dividend Rs 20 per share), Welspun Corp (Rs 5 per share), Torrent Power (Rs 4 per share), High Energy Batteries (Rs 3.5 per cent share), SMC Global Securities (Rs 1.20 per share) and Avatel (Re 1 per share) would be among companies whose shares will get ex-date for dividend today.

Shares of Wipro will turn ex-date for share buyback on Friday. While the IT firm's guidance for June quarter was dismal, the stock has been holding up, gaining about 5 per cent since the Thierry Delaporte-led company announced the Rs 12,000 crore share buyback. The Bengaluru-based IT firm had proposed to buyback up to 269,662,921 shares of face value Rs 2 each on a proportionate basis, by way of a tender offer, at a price of Rs 445 per equity shares. Wipro promoters have showed their intent to tender up to 3,91,74,17,716 Wipro shares. As things stand today, the stock was quoting at Rs 391.10 level.

Meanwhile, Alan Scott Industries and Cressanda Solutions will turn ex-date for rights issue.

