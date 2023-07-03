scorecardresearch
Reliance Industries, M&M, Navin Fluorine: How should you trade these buzzing stocks?

Reliance Industries, M&M, Navin Fluorine: How should you trade these buzzing stocks?

Reliance Industries is making a rounding base accumulation pattern on the weekly chart, which is a sign of strength. The stock is trading well above its 10- and 20-day SMAs.

Mahindra & Mahindra has formed a W-pattern breakout with higher volumes on the daily chart. The stock is outperforming the benchmark index. Mahindra & Mahindra has formed a W-pattern breakout with higher volumes on the daily chart. The stock is outperforming the benchmark index.

Domestic stock indices hit record highs and settled Friday’s session with big gains, thanks to positive global cues. The BSE Sensex settled the session at 64,718.56, up 803.14 points, or 1.26 per cent, The NSE Nifty surged 216.95 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 19,189.05. Select stocks such as Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Navin Fluorine International could be in the limelight today. Here is what Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has to say on these three stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:Navin Fluorine International | Hold | Target Price: Rs 4,715-4,820 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,380 On the daily chart, Navin Fluorine International made a lower top-lower bottom formation, which is a sign of weakness. The stock is trading close to its 200-day SMA (Rs 4,384). If the stock holds the mentioned level (Rs 4,384), it is likely to resume its upward momentum. At present, the stock is underperforming the benchmark index. One can hold the stock at the current level of Rs 4,495, with a stop loss of Rs 4,380, for a target of Rs 4,715-4,820 levels in the next couple of weeks.Reliance Industries | Buy| Target Price: Rs 2,719-2,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,470 Reliance Industries is making a rounding base accumulation pattern on the weekly chart, which is a sign of strength. At present, the stock is trading well above its 10- and 20-day SMAs. Further, the RSI is positively poised. Combining all these parameters, it seems that the momentum on the upside is likely to continue. One can buy the stock at Rs 2,553, with a stop loss of Rs 2,470, for a target of Rs 2,719-2,800 levels in the next couple of months.Mahindra & Mahindra | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,516-1,546 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,426 Mahindra & Mahindra has shown a W-pattern breakout with higher volumes on the daily chart. The stock is outperforming the benchmark indices. Even the momentum indicator, viz, the RSI, is gaining momentum. Combining these parameters, it is evident that the stock is likely to continue its upside momentum. Hence, one can buy the stock at current levels Rs 1,456, with a stop loss of Rs 1,426, for a target of Rs 1,516-1,546 levels in the next couple of weeks.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today.)

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 03, 2023, 7:39 AM IST
