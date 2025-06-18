Reliance Infrastructure shares hit 5% upper circuit level today; here's why

Shares of Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd witnessed a sharp uptick in Wednesday's afternoon trading session. The stock jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper price band of Rs 386.05. At this price, it has soared 38.12 per cent in a month.

Today's upmove in the share price came after the company's subsidiary -- Reliance Aerostructure Ltd -- announced a partnership with France's Dassault Aviation to manufacture Falcon 2000 business executive jets in India for the global markets.

"The partnership represents a significant step in advancing India’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities. Dassault Aviation will manufacture Falcon 2000 jets outside of France for the first time in its storied history. This pioneering initiative will see India emerge as a strategic center for high-end business jet manufacturing," RInfra stated in a BSE filing.

"It marks a historic moment for the Indian aerospace and manufacturing industry, as the landmark agreement paves way for India's entry into the elite club of countries producing next-generation business jets, alongside the United States, France, Canada and Brazil," it also said.

RInfra further stated that Dassault Reliance Aerospace will become the Center of Excellence (CoE) for Falcon series, including Falcon 6X and Falcon 8X assembly programs. "The state-of-the-art, final assembly line for Falcon 2000 jets will be established in Nagpur, Maharashtra," it added.

Earlier in the day, the ADAG company informed bourses that it has allotted 1.25 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each to promoter group entity Risee Infinity Pvt Ltd. This allotment follows the exercise of rights attached to the warrants, along with payment of the remaining 75 per cent of the issue price.

Risee Infinity held 6,46,00,000 shares or 16.31 per cent stake in RInfra at the end of March quarter. The fresh equity shares are issued at a price of Rs 240 per share (including a premium of Rs 230 per share), aggregating Rs 300 crore.

RInfra is engaged in the business of providing EPC services and power distribution in Delhi. It also implements, operates and maintains projects in the defence sector and infrastructural areas such as metro, toll roads and airports. It has also executed the Mumbai Metro Line One project. As of March 2025, promoters held a 16.50 per cent stake in the company.