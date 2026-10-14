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Reliance Power shares in focus after ED seizes Sasan Power shares worth Rs 2,027 crore

Reliance Power shares in focus after ED seizes Sasan Power shares worth Rs 2,027 crore

RPOWER20.03(0.91%)

Reliance Power shares are down 42 per cent year-to-date and 55 per cent in the past one year. The order relates to foreign currency convertible bonds issued in 2006.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 8:25 AM IST
Reliance Power shares in focus after ED seizes Sasan Power shares worth Rs 2,027 croreThe seizure primarily covers shares held by Reliance Power in Sasan Power, which have been pledged in favour of Power Finance Corporation Ltd.

Shares of Reliance Power Ltd are in focus on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a seizure order covering shares worth Rs 2,026.65 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Sasan Power Ltd, and bank balances of Rs 6.16 crore. The order relates to alleged violations of foreign exchange regulations involving transactions dating back nearly two decades, Reliance Power said in a filing with the BSE.

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Reliance Power shares are down 42 per cent year-to-date and 55 per cent in the past one year.

The order relates to foreign currency convertible bonds issued in 2006 and an overseas investment made in 2008 in a Singapore-based subsidiary, which the company said was made with all applicable approvals. The seizure primarily covers shares held by Reliance Power in Sasan Power, which have been pledged in favour of Power Finance Corporation Ltd (a Government of India undertaking) under security arrangements for more than 10 years, as well as certain bank balances.

Reliance Power said the seizure is provisional and subject to confirmation by the competent authority under Section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. The company is assessing the implications and disputes the allegations of a contravention of Section 4 of the Act.

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The company said it is restrained from transferring, selling, pledging, encumbering or otherwise dealing with the seized assets. No penalty has been imposed.

"The company shall take all appropriate steps to safeguard its interest as well as the interests of all its shareholders and other stakeholders, as may be legally advised," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 8:25 AM IST
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