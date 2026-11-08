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SEBI's new rules from November 7: Can you settle a market violation by paying ₹3 lakh?

SEBI's new rules from November 7: Can you settle a market violation by paying ₹3 lakh?

While ₹3 lakh is the minimum settlement amount for first-time applicants, the actual payment could be significantly higher depending on the nature of the violation, seriousness of the allegations and stage of proceedings.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 8, 2026 3:35 AM IST
SEBI's new rules from November 7: Can you settle a market violation by paying ₹3 lakh?Under the revised rules, individuals must pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹25,000, while other applicants, including companies and intermediaries, must pay ₹35,000.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a new settlement framework effective November 7, 2026, allowing eligible individuals and entities to resolve certain regulatory proceedings by paying a prescribed settlement amount. But does this mean a stock market violation can be settled for just ₹3 lakh?

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The answer is no. While ₹3 lakh is the minimum settlement amount for first-time applicants, the actual payment could be significantly higher depending on the nature of the violation, seriousness of the allegations and stage of proceedings.

The SEBI (Settlement of Administrative and Civil Proceedings) Regulations, 2026, notified on October 8, replace the 2018 framework, subject to transitional provisions.

How much will settlement cost?

Under the revised rules, individuals must pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹25,000, while other applicants, including companies and intermediaries, must pay ₹35,000.

The minimum settlement amount is ₹3 lakh for first-time applicants and ₹7 lakh for other applicants.

MUST READ: SEBI's new settlement rules effective November 7: Online applications, revised fees, fast-track process explained

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However, these are only starting thresholds. SEBI will determine the final amount after considering the base settlement amount, nature of the alleged violation, stage of proceedings and applicable aggravating or mitigating circumstances.

Importantly, paying the minimum amount does not guarantee approval or automatically close a regulatory case.

Who can apply?

Individuals, stockbrokers, investment advisers, listed companies and other eligible market participants can seek settlement of specified administrative and civil proceedings.

Applications relating to proceedings pending before SEBI must generally be filed within 120 days of receiving a show-cause notice or supplementary notice, whichever is later.

However, this deadline does not apply to specified proceedings pending before the Securities Appellate Tribunal or Supreme Court.

What is the ₹10 lakh fast-track route?

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The revised framework introduces expedited settlement procedures based on violations and monetary thresholds.

Applications involving settlement amounts up to ₹10 lakh may qualify for faster processing, provided they do not involve disgorgement, remedial measures or additional regulatory conditions.

ALSO READ: Karvy, Quant Capital among 8 firms losing SEBI investment adviser registrations over unpaid fees; what does this mean?

SEBI has also launched an online application facility, settlement amount calculator, FAQs and a dedicated help desk to simplify the process.

Can serious market fraud be settled?

Not every violation qualifies. Cases involving wilful defaulters, fraudulent borrowers and fugitive economic offenders remain excluded.

Proceedings involving substantial investor losses, market-wide consequences or threats to market integrity may also be kept outside the settlement mechanism.

Who approves settlement?

Applications undergo scrutiny by an Internal Committee and a High Powered Advisory Committee. A panel of SEBI's Whole Time Members makes the final decision.

The bottom line: The ₹3 lakh provision establishes a minimum settlement threshold, not a fixed penalty or automatic escape route. SEBI retains discretion to reject applications involving serious misconduct.

DO READ: SEBI eases KYC rules for NRIs, OCIs and foreign nationals; digital onboarding allowed from December 3

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 8, 2026 3:35 AM IST
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