RIL, HCL Technologies, TCS shares hit 52-week low; check details

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) hit their fresh 52 week lows today amid a correction in the broader market. The correction in the three Sensex stocks is significant as they carry significant weightage on the 30-stock index.

Reliance Industries

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Shares of conglomerate RIL slipped 0.46% to hit a fresh 52 week low of Rs 1253.65. Reliance Industries' market cap stood at Rs 17.13 lakh crore. RIL stock has lost 20% in 2026 and fallen 18% in six months.

The stock has a beta of 0.93, indicating average volatility in a year. The large cap stock hit a record high of Rs 1611.20 on January 5, 2026. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RIL stock stands at 29.2, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. RIL shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

HCL Technologies

Shares of another Sensex component HCL Technologies slipped 4% to hit a fresh 52 week low of Rs 1090. HCL Technologies market cap slipped to Rs 2.98 lakh crore. HCL Technologies stock has lost 33% in 2026 and fallen 34% in six months.

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The stock has a beta of 0.78, indicating average volatility in a year.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 1770 on February 3, 2026.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the IT stock stands at 36.5, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. HCL Technologies shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

TCS

Shares of another India's biggest IT major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slipped 2% to hit a fresh 52 week low of Rs 2110. Its market cap slipped to Rs 7.68 lakh crore. TCS stock has lost 34% in 2026 and fallen 38% in a year.

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The stock has a beta of 0.74, indicating average volatility in a year.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 3539.45 on June 18, 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the IT stock stands at 35, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. TCS shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.