RIL, IndusInd Bank, JSW Cement, NTPC, PFC among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 slipped nearly 2 per cent for the week, weighed down by concerns over the potential impact of fresh US tariffs on Indian exports that came into effect during the week.

Here are a few stocks that would be in focus next week:

Results next week: JSW Cement, Borosil Renewables, H.G. Infra Engineering, Valiant Laboratories, Seven Hill Industries, Eros International Media, and SGL Resorts will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.



Corporate actions: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), NTPC Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd and General Insurance Corporation of India are among dozens of stocks which would turn ex-dividend next week, BSE data showed.

Reliance Industries: Shares of the country’s most valued company by market capitalisation will be in focus next week after the conglomerate unveiled a series of major announcements on Friday, including plans to launch Jio’s initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of FY26.

IndusInd Bank: The company on Friday, after market hours, said its shareholders approved most of the resolutions placed before them at the lender’s 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM), with strong backing for the reappointment of directors and auditors, as well as capital-raising plans. However, a special resolution seeking amendments to the Articles of Association failed to secure majority support.

Zydus Wellness: Ahmedabad-based company on Friday, after market hours, announced its first overseas acquisition with the purchase of UK-headquartered Comfort Click Limited (CCL) for an equity value of £239 million, marking its entry into the fast-growing Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) segment.

Sterlite Technologies: Sterlite Technologies said its US subsidiary, Sterlite Technologies Inc (STI), has been directed to pay $96.5 million in damages following a jury verdict in a lawsuit filed by Prysmian Cables and Systems USA.

Power Finance Corporation: Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has inked a loan agreement with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to raise 60 billion Japanese yen (about Rs 3,500 crore) for funding clean energy projects in India.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company is gearing up to take its novel liver disease drug Saroglitazar Magnesium to the US market, after its subsidiary Zydus Therapeutics reported positive topline results from a pivotal Phase 2(b)/3 trial in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC).

Elitecon International: Elitecon International has secured shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 300 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). The decision was taken at the company’s second Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) for FY26.