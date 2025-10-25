RIL, Infosys, Mazagon Dock, NTPC, NCC among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended the week on a positive note, rising 0.3 per cent each. Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week.

Results next week: Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Tata Investment Corporation, Adani Green Energy, Coal India, SAIL, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Corporate actions: Infosys, REC, Coforge, Laurus Labs and 360 ONE WAM are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

RIL: Reliance Industries (RIL) has formed a joint venture with global tech giant Meta. RIL's wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, has incorporated a new entity named Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL) , which will function as the JV company with Meta's subsidiary, Facebook Overseas, Inc. The new venture, which will focus on developing and distributing enterprise AI services, will see an initial joint investment commitment of approximately Rs 855 crore from both partners. As per the agreement, Reliance Intelligence will hold a controlling 70 per cent stake in REIL, while Facebook will hold the remaining 30 per cent.

ITC Hotels: The company on Friday, after market hours, reported a 74.30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 132.77 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY26). The company had posted a profit of Rs 76.17 crore in the same quarter last year.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Pharma major Dr Reddy's reported a 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit, which climbed to Rs 1,347 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd: The company informed that its board of directors has approved a proposal for the issuance of bonus equity shares in a 1:1 ratio. The board also gave its nod to a stock split, or the sub-division of the company's equity shares.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO): The company announced that it has partnered with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) to finance major infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,000 crore.

NTPC: The company has successfully completed the trial operation of Unit-1 (800 MW) of the Patratu Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-1 (3x800 MW), marking a key milestone for its subsidiary, Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. Following this addition, NTPC Group’s total installed capacity now stands at 84,849 MW.

NCC: NCC has secured a major contract worth Rs 6,829 crore from Central Coalfields Ltd for overburden and coal extraction work at the Amrapali open cast project in Jharkhand’s Chandragupt area.

EPACK Prefab Technologies: EPACK has bagged purchase orders aggregating to Rs 129.94 crore from Avaada Ventures Private Limited.

eClerx Services: The board of eClerx has approved a proposal for a share buyback with an aggregate amount of Rs 300 crore. In a regulatory filing on Friday, after market hours, the company announced its board approved the buyback of up to 666,666 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each.

Meanwhile, Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said the markets extended their winning streak for the fourth straight week, ending the Diwali-shortened week on a mildly positive note.”The sentiment remained upbeat during the initial sessions, but profit-booking toward the end trimmed some gains,” he said. Adding “consequently, the Nifty rose 0.33 per cent to settle at 25,795.15, while the Sensex advanced 0.31 per cent to close at 84,211.88.”

“Better-than-expected Q2 earnings from major companies lifted overall sentiment, further supported by renewed optimism over potential India–U.S. trade collaborations and easing tariff tensions between the U.S. and China. Additionally, sustained foreign investor interest—totaling over Rs 50,000 crore in announced investments in India’s financial and banking sectors—contributed to the positive tone. However, macroeconomic indicators showed signs of moderation, as the output of eight core industries slowed to 3% in September 2025, compared with 6.5 per cent in August. The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index also eased to a five-month low of 59.9 in October, hinting at a mild cooling in private-sector momentum,” Mishra said.

