Up to 942% return in 6 months: 7 multibagger stocks under Rs 50

Even as benchmark indices navigate bouts of volatility, several penny stocks have outshone the broader market, delivering staggering multibagger returns. Over the past six months, the Sensex has advanced 6 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap index has climbed 11 per cent. Yet, data from the exchanges reveal that a clutch of companies with stock prices below Rs 50 have skyrocketed as much as 942 per cent during the same period.

Here is a look at seven such stocks that have turned into multibaggers.

iStreet Network Ltd

Leading the pack, iStreet Network Ltd delivered an eye-popping 942 per cent return in just six months, with its share price rocketing from Rs 4.69 to Rs 48.87 on the BSE. The stock gained 4.98 per cent on Friday to close at Rs 48.87. The company operates in the Information Technology (IT) space, offering services spanning Artificial Intelligence (AI), e-commerce, and IT product distribution.

Triton Corp Ltd

Triton Corp Ltd generated an impressive 220 per cent return, as the stock advanced from Rs 0.55 to Rs 1.76 over the six-month period. The company provides IT and IT-enabled services, including call centre operations and management consultancy for IT-related businesses. On Friday, the stock inched up 1.73 per cent to close at Rs 1.76.

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd

Shares of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd climbed 196 per cent, rising from Rs 2.95 to Rs 8.76. The company is engaged in trading agricultural commodities and gold. The stock ended Friday’s session 1.98 per cent higher at Rs 8.76.

Take Solutions Ltd

Operating in the Life Sciences domain, Take Solutions Ltd witnessed a 189 per cent surge in its share price, which jumped from Rs 8.60 to Rs 24.92. The company provides comprehensive Clinical, Regulatory, and Safety services. On Friday, the stock closed 4.97 per cent higher at Rs 24.92.

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd delivered 170 per cent gains, with its share price rallying from Rs 11.95 to Rs 32.27. The company offers management consulting services and advisory solutions in debt recovery, finance, and taxation. The stock, however, came under pressure on Friday, slipping 4.98 per cent to Rs 32.27.

Jayabharat Credit Ltd

Jayabharat Credit Ltd rewarded investors with 137 per cent returns in six months, as its stock advanced from Rs 13.90 to Rs 33.07 on the BSE. The stock rose 1.97 per cent on Friday to end at Rs 33.07.

Organic Coatings Ltd

Rounding off the list, Organic Coatings Ltd delivered 119 per cent gains over the six-month period. The company manufactures and trades in printing inks and allied products. Its shares rose marginally by 0.14 per cent on Friday to close at Rs 27.74.

