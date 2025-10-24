Dr Reddy's Q2 net profit rises 7%; Sanjay Sharma to take over CHRO role

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday reported a 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 1,347 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 1,255 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew 10 per cent YoY to Rs 8,828 crore, up from Rs 8,038 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

"Growth in Q2 was driven by momentum in branded markets and steady contributions from the Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) portfolio, which helped offset the decline in US Lenalidomide sales. We remain focused on strengthening our core business, advancing key pipeline assets, driving productivity and pursuing business development initiatives," said GV Prasad, Co-Chairman and MD of Dr Reddy's.

Separately, the company announced that Sanjay Sharma, Global Head of Operations and Senior Management Personnel, has been assigned additional responsibilities of the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) role, effective December 1, 2025.

The appointment follows the resignation of Archana Bhaskar as CHRO, effective November 30, 2025.

The announcements were made post-market hours. Earlier in the day, Dr Reddy's shares closed 0.32 per cent higher at Rs 1,284.