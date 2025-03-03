scorecardresearch
NEWS

RIL, Rajesh Exports hit 52-week lows; BSE, NSE seek clarity on 'penalties for battery plant delays' report

RIL shares tumbled 3.63 per cent to hit a one-year low of Rs 1,156 while Rajesh Exports tanked 3.96 per cent to touch a 52-week low of Rs 153.

RIL's counter saw high trading volume on BSE today.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Rajesh Exports Ltd slipped on Monday after it was reported that the two companies "face penalties for battery plant delays." Bourses BSE and NSE have sought clarification from RIL and Rajesh Exports over the same. Both the firms are yet to respond to the exchange query at the time of publishing this story.

On the stock-specific front, RIL shares tumbled 3.63 per cent to hit a one-year low of Rs 1,156. They eventually settled 2.42 per cent lower at Rs 1,170.60. At this closing price, the scrip has corrected 22.47 per cent in the last six months.

RIL's counter saw high trading volume on BSE today as around 5.34 lakh shares changed hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 4.03 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 62.35 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 15,85,994.10 crore.

The counter traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 29.69. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 44.89 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3.02. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 26.11 with a return on equity (RoE) of 6.74.

In the case of Rajesh Exports, the stock tanked 3.96 per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 153. It finally closed 0.50 per cent down at Rs 158.50, crashing 46.04 per cent in the six-month period.

Nearly 1.06 lakh shares changed hands today, lower than the two-week average volume of 1.38 lakh. Turnover was at Rs 1.66 crore with a m-cap of Rs 4,675.44 crore.

Rajesh Exports also traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 34.52.

The stock has a negative P/E ratio of 216.92 against a P/B value of 0.92. EPS came at (-)0.73 with a RoE of (-)0.43.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 03, 2025, 3:39 PM IST
×

market today

