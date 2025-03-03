scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Ola Electric shares hit fresh all-time low amid job cut report

Feedback

Ola Electric shares hit fresh all-time low amid job cut report

Ola Electric share price: The stock tumbled 5.52 per cent to hit a record low of Rs 53.71. Last checked, it was down 3.73 per cent at Rs 54.73. At this price, the scrip has cracked 51.80 per cent in the last six months.

Ola Electric share price: Today's downward move in the share price came after it was reported that the pure-play electric two-wheeler maker is laying off more than 1,000 employees and contract workers. Ola Electric share price: Today's downward move in the share price came after it was reported that the pure-play electric two-wheeler maker is laying off more than 1,000 employees and contract workers.

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd extended their fall for the sixth consecutive session in Monday's trade. The stock tumbled 5.52 per cent to hit a record low of Rs 53.71. Last checked, it was down 3.73 per cent at Rs 54.73. At this price, the scrip has cracked 51.80 per cent in the last six months.

Related Articles

Today's downward move in the share price came after it was reported that the pure-play electric two-wheeler maker is laying off more than 1,000 employees and contract workers as it seeks to prioritise profitability. However, Business Today could not verify this information at the time of publishing this story.

Ola Electric's stock recorded heavy trading volume on BSE today as around 41.06 lakh shares changed hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 23.87 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 22.60 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 24,114.01 crore. There were 5.35 lakh sell orders against buy orders of 4.12 lakh shares.

On the technical play, the counter looked weak on daily charts. "The structure looks bleak with limitations on any technical support zone. A decisive recovery beyond the breakdown zone of Rs 67-68 could only bring the momentum back in the counter," said Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One.

The expected trading range will be between Rs 52 and Rs 64 for the short term, said Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi.

The scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 23.41. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric is a pure-play electric vehicle player which primarily manufactures EVs and certain core components such as battery packs, motors and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory. As of December 2024, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the E2W player.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 03, 2025, 1:01 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd