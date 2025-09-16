RITES, KRBL, Prakash Industries among stocks to turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept 17

RITES Ltd, KRBL Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd and Zuari Industries Ltd are stocks that would turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 17.

The RITES board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.65 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming AGM. The company has set September 17 as the record date. If approved, the dividend would be paid on October 23, it informed the stock exchanges.

The KRBL board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of a face value of Re 1 each for approval of members at the 32nd AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same, the company told stock exchanges.

The Prakash Industries board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each. The dividend will be subject to approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Wednesday, September 17, has been fixed as the record date.

The Shilpa Medicare board had recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share of a face value of Re 1 each for approval by members at the AGM. September 17 is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days of approval.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd (Rs 1.20 per share), Carysil Ltd (Rs 2.40 per share), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share), TANFAC Industries Ltd (Rs 9.00 per share), Rossell Techsys Ltd (Rs 0.20 per share), Heranba Industries Ltd (Rs 1.00 per share), Zuari Industries Ltd (Rs 1.00 per share), Indo Amines Ltd (Rs 0.50 per share), NR Agarwal Industries Ltd (Rs 2.00 per share), International Conveyors Ltd (Rs 0.75 per share), Oricon Enterprises Ltd (Rs 0.50 per share), Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd (Rs 9.42 per share) and Premier Polyfilm Ltd (Rs 0.15 per share) are among the stocks that would turn ex-dividend on September 17, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, benchmark indices ended higher. The Sensex rose 594.95 points, or 0.73 per cent, to settle at 82,380.69, while the Nifty50 gained 169.90 points, or 0.68 per cent, to close at 25,239.10.