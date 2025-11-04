Route Mobile reports Rs 19-crore loss in Q2, declares second interim dividend  

Route Mobile reported a loss of Rs 18.83 crore in the September 2025 quarter against a profit of Rs 107.03 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,119.42 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1,113.41 crore in Q2FY25.

Profit before exceptional item and tax stands at Rs 103.68 crore compared to Rs 107.59 crore in Q4FY24.

Profit before tax came at Rs 2 crore in Q2 against Rs 137.34 crore in Q2FY25.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding Exceptional items stood at Rs.

135.95 crore for Q2FY25 . The company’s EBITDA margin stood at 12.14%.

Mark James Reid, Chairman, Route Mobile Limited, said, “We are pleased to deliver strong operating results this quarter, despite near-term headwinds from shifting carrier dynamics and competitive pressures. Our diversified business model and commitment to a strategic focus on innovation have enabled us to maintain momentum and capture market opportunities. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and would like to thank our stakeholders for their continued trust."

The board recommended a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for FY25.

The firm is a leading cloud communication platform service provider to enterprises, over-the-top (“OTT”) players and mobile network operators.