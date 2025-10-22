Rs 436 to Rs 3,301 in five years: Midcap stock turns overbought on charts; price targets, technicals and more 

Shares of liquor maker Radico Khaitan delivered multibagger returns in the last five years. The stock which closed at Rs 436 on October 21, 2020 closed at Rs 3,301 in the Diwali Muhurat trading session.

The low-debt stock clocked 656% rally in five years. The multibagger stock hit a record high of Rs 3313.95 in the previous session. The liquor sector stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1846.10 on February 19, 2025.

On October 21, the midcap stock closed 1.39% higher at Rs 3301. Market capitalisation of the firm rose to Rs 44,200 crore. Total 8699 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.87 crore.

Shares of Radico Khaitan have delivered multibagger returns of 167% and 218.27% in two years and three years, respectively.

Motilal Oswal has a price target of Rs 3375 on the liquor stock. The brokerage said Radico Khaitan was well-positioned for long-term growth through the aggressive expansion in the premium and luxury spirits segment, leveraging strong brand equity with leading products like 8PM, Magic Moments and Rampur Single Malt.

The company commands an 8 percent market share in the Prestige & Above (P&A) segment, with rising consumer premiumization. New launches like Morpheus Super Premium Whisky & Spirit of Kashmir support future growth, the brokerage added.

Motilal further added Radico’s acquisition of 47.5 percent stake in D’YAVOL Spirits B.V, “aiming to take India to the World by building bottled-in-origin luxury brands, targeting Tequila and other niche categories.”

Choice Broking sees a 13.5% upside in the liquor stock.

"Radico is poised for FY25–28E Revenue / EBITDA / PAT CAGR of 18.5% / 26.9% / 39%, respectively, backed by premiumization, distribution scale-up and cost synergies. We have a ‘BUY’ rating with a target price of INR 3,340 based on DCF methodology. Our valuation implies a ~62.2x / 48.4x PE on FY27E / FY28E EPS," said the brokerage.

Radico Khaitan stock has a one-year beta of 0.5, indicating very low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Radico Khaitan stands at 76.4, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Radico Khaitan shares stand higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Radico Khaitan manufactures alcohol and alcoholic products. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of alcoholic products, such as Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and country liquor. It has two distillery campuses located in India. It operates a total of over 33 bottling units across India, including five owned and operated by the company. It also operates approximately 75,000 retail outlets and 8,000 on-premises shops.