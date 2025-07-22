SBI shares: Three factors why the large cap stock is in news today

State Bank of India (SBI) shares are in focus today after the lender said it has raised Rs 25,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to fund business growth. SBI shares ended 0.11% higher at Rs 824.20 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 823.30 on BSE. Market cap of SBI stood at Rs 7.35 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"The committee of directors at its meeting held on Monday approved the closure of the issue pursuant to the receipt of application forms and the funds in the escrow account from the eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) in accordance with the terms of the issue," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The allocation of 30,59,97,552 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 817 per share of face value of Re 1 each, including a premium of Rs 816 apiece, it said.

Seperately, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said it has raised shareholding in equity shares of SBI from 81,46,59,869 to 87,58,59,380, that is, 9.21 per cent to 9.49 per cent of the paid-up capital of the bank.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Moody's Ratings has affirmed State Bank of India's Baa3 long-term deposit ratings and upgraded the bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) to Baa3 from Ba1.The agency has also upgraded the additional tier 1 (AT1) securities preferred stock non-cumulative medium term note programme of the bank rating to Ba3 from B1.

The affirmation of SBI's ratings with a stable outlook reflects the bank's large and diversified lending franchise with sound asset quality. SBI has the strongest retail franchise and access to low-cost deposits, and sufficient holdings of liquid government securities support its funding and liquidity.

"The upgrade of the bank's BCA is driven by our expectation that the bank's internal capital generation along with opportunistic external capital raise will improve its capitalization over the next 12-18 months, bringing its standalone credit profile in line with the other similarly rated peers," Moody’s said.