SBI, Tata Steel, Asian Paints & Bajaj Finserv among top gainers & losers as market ends higher

The Indian equity market closed higher on Monday with the Sensex reclaiming the 61,000-mark, led by strong buying in auto, energy and metal stocks amid a strong trend in global equities. Sensex gained 234 points to end at 61,185 and Nifty climbed 85 points to 18,202. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 ended in green.

Top Gainers

Top Sensex gainers were State Bank of India, jumping 3.44 per cent, followed by Tata Steel (1.81 per cent), UltraTech Cement (1.16 per cent), ICICI Bank (1.26 per cent) , M&M (1.14 per cent) and Maruti Suzuki (1.02 percent).

Top Losers

Asian Paints (2.37 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (1.35 per cent), Sun Pharma (1.13 per cent), Titan (0.95 per cent) and Kotak Bank (0.93 per cent) were among the top Sensex losers,

Market cap of BSE listed firms rose to Rs 284.73 lakh crore in trade today. Market breadth was positive with 2,052 shares closing higher against 1,506 stocks falling on BSE. 193 shares were unchanged. Midcap and small cap indices on BSE gained 176 points and gained 185 points, respectively. Banking, auto, oil and gas and metal shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices rising 465 points, 373 points, 242 points and 210 points, respectively.

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities said, “Market continued its winning streak for the second day in a row, with bulls aiming at the next goal post at Nifty’s all-time-high of 18,605 mark. Factors such as improved quarterly earnings by SBI and BoB, FIIs seen making a comeback to Indian markets, and optimism about China's reopening aided the sentiment. Technically speaking, the Nifty has support at 17907 and 16677 levels, while resistance is at 18605-19057.”

Consumer durables and healthcare shares were the top losers with their BSE indices slipping 176 points and 241 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the rupee rose 45 paise to close at 81.90 against the US dollar on Monday. A strong rupee against the US dollar and persistent foreign capital inflows also supported the domestic equities, traders said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Friday as they bought shares worth Rs 1,436.25 crore, as per exchange data.

Previous session

The Sensex rose 113.95 points (0.19 per cent) to end at 60,950.36 while the Nifty 50 gained 64.45 points (0.36 per cent) to settle at 18,117.15 on November 4.

On Sensex, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, State Bank of India (SBI), RIL, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers on Friday while Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), NTPC, HDFC Bank, and Power Grid Corporation of India were the top losers.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul ended in the green. Stock exchanges in Europe too were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended higher in the previous session on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.19 per cent lower at $98.38 per barrel.

