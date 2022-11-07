News MARKETS Stocks Share Market Holiday Tomorrow: Is market closed on Gurunanak Jayanti? All you need to know Feedback

Share Market Holiday Tomorrow: Is market closed on Gurunanak Jayanti? All you need to know

Stock market holiday: The equity market will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. On Monday, Sensex gained 234 points to end at 61,185 and Nifty climbed 85 points to 18,202.