Scoda Tubes IPO shares to make stock market debut today; check latest GMP

Shares of Scoda Tubes are set to make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, June 04. The manufacturer of stainless-steel tubes and pipes is likely to list at a decent premium if one goes by the signals from the current grey market premium (GMP) for the company. Its GMP has increased marginally after better than expected listing of Prostarm Info System yesterday.

Last heard, Scoda Tubes was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 20 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of around 14-15 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 18 per share a day ago. The GMP has remained largely stable for this IPO.

The IPO of Scoda Tubes ran for bidding between May 28 and May 30. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 130-140 per share with a lot size of 100 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 220 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1,57,14,286 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a solid 53.78 times, fetching over 12.75 lakh applications worth Rs 8,836 crore. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a strong subscription of 69.51 times. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) booked was subscribed 113.03 times. The quota of retail investors was booked 19.40 times during the bidding process.

Incorporated in 2008, Ahmedabad-based Scoda Tubes is a manufacturer of stainless-steel tubes and pipes. Its products are broadly categorized into two types- seamless tubes/pipes and welded tubes/pipes. It markets its products under the brand name 'Scoda Tubes.' It has its manufacturing facility on Ahmedabad-Mehsana highway in Rajpur.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue. Monarch Networth Capital was the book-running lead manager of the Scoda Tubes IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) served as the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed at the bourses on both BSE and NSE.