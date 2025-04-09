Senco Gold shares in focus today on Q4 business updates 

Shares of Senco Gold Ltd are in focus today after the firm reported its Q4 business updates. Senco Gold stock ended 4.99% higher at Rs 302.80 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 288.40 on BSE. Total 0.46 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.38 crore on BSE. The stock fell to its 52 week low of Rs 227.70 on March 17, 2024 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 772 on October 7, 2025.

The wedding season in Q4 provided a significant boost to retail growth, marked by a 23% year-on-year increase. Despite the surge in gold prices, same-store sales growth (SSSG) recorded an impressive 18.4% in the quarter. The ompany achieve its highest ever Q4 revenue, reaching Rs 1300 crore, while the annual topline crossed Rs 6200 crore, marking approximately 19.4% year-on-year retail growth. The non-East region particularly contributed over Rs 1100 crore in revenue.

Senco Gold stock has seen very low volatility in the last one year with a beta of 0.9. It's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone with its relative strength index (RSI) at 50. An RSI of 70 or above indicates there are more buyers than sellers for the stock.

The jewellery stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and stands below the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Senco Gold Limited is an India-based jewellery retailer. The company primarily sells gold and diamond jewelry and also sells jewelry made of silver, platinum and precious and semi-precious stones and other metals. The company's other offerings also include costume jewelry, gold and silver coins and utensils made of silver. The company offers approximately 108,000 designs for gold jewellery and more than 46,000 designs for diamond jewelry. It also offers a variety of designs of handcrafted jewellery.