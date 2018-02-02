Sensex falls over 500 points, Nifty loses 150 points; PC Jeweller, Just Dial top losers

The ghost of LTCG tax returned to haunt the market a day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a 10 percent long term capital gains tax on sale of equity shares/ units of equity oriented fund. While the Sensex fell up to 575 points to 35,331, Nifty fell over 190 points to 10,826 level. At 10:38 am, the Sensex was trading 578 points lower at 35,328 and Nifty was down 179 points to 10,837.

Experts said the market was falling as investors/traders were booking profits to avoid the cut off date of January 31 for imposition of LTCG tax.

"Long-term capital gains tax on equities is not welcomed by the markets and fiscal slippage is another reason that's driving the markets down," said Neeraj Dewan, director, Quantum Securities.

23 stocks on the Sensex were trading in the red. Top losers were HDFC (2.75%), ONGC (2.64%) and Kotak Bank (2.33%).

PC Jeweller (34%) JustDial (12.14%), Vakrangee (10%) were the top BSE losers .

ITC (1.69%), TCS (1.17%) and Sun Pharma (1.15%) were the top gainers on Sensex.





Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said, "There has been volatility in Indian bonds as well as rupee on account of fiscal slippage, even global bond market as well as equity market has also seen similar pressure on account of tightening US inflation expectations. So sentiments today has been frayed on account of that, LTCG just looked like a visible reason, but it is certainly not the sole reason."





Bank Nifty was down 573 points at 26,647 level.





