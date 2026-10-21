Rubio meets Mukesh Ambani at Jamnagar; talks span energy security, data centres, US collaboration

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Reliance said the two US officials were given a first-hand look at the scale, advanced technology and integrated operations of its refining facilities.

"Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Shri Mukesh Ambani and Executive Director Mr Anant Ambani welcomed US Secretary of State Mr Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to India Mr Sergio Gor to Jamnagar, home to the world’s largest refinery," the company said.

"The Honorable visitors were given a tour of the world-class refinery complex, offering a first-hand view of its scale, advanced technology and integrated operations."

Beyond the refinery, Rubio and Gor were briefed on Reliance's investments in new energy and digital infrastructure. The company said its new energy gigafactories are being commissioned in phases, while data centres are under construction.

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"Secretary Rubio and Ambassador Gor were also explained Reliance’s New Energy gigafactories, which are currently being commissioned in phases, and the data centres under construction," Reliance said.

"The tour provided an overview of the company's investments across energy and digital infrastructure, bringing together its well-established advanced manufacturing and deeptech capabilities."

Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani also outlined their long-term vision for transforming Jamnagar into a centre for advanced manufacturing, innovation and deep technology. The presentation highlighted Reliance's plans to expand beyond conventional refining into new energy and digital infrastructure.

According to Reliance, the discussions covered opportunities for commercial cooperation in conventional energy as well as emerging energy technologies.

"The visit included wide-ranging discussions on the global energy landscape and opportunities for commercial partnerships across conventional and new energy," the statement said. "The exchange covered reliable and affordable energy supplies, technological advances, resilient supply chains and the investment required to meet growing demand."

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The talks also explored how Indian and American companies could collaborate by combining their strengths in technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing. "Discussions also explored the increasing intersection of energy and digital infrastructure, including the role of dependable power in supporting data centres and the expansion of the digital economy," the company said.

"Shri Mukesh Ambani and Shri Anant Ambani shared their perspectives on opportunities for collaboration with US companies, drawing on complementary strengths in technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing."

Reliance described the interaction as a constructive exchange of industry perspectives and potential areas of mutual commercial interest. "We are extremely thankful to Secretary of State and the Ambassador for their esteemed visit," the company said.