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Jio IPO explained: Can subscriber scale and profit growth justify its premium valuation over Airtel?

Jio IPO explained: Can subscriber scale and profit growth justify its premium valuation over Airtel?

Jio Platforms’ proposed ₹10.3 lakh crore valuation has put the spotlight on whether its subscriber scale and growth prospects justify a premium over Bharti Airtel. From ARPU and operating profitability to capital expenditure and cash generation, here are the key metrics investors should examine to assess Jio’s IPO valuation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 7:19 PM IST
Jio IPO explained: Can subscriber scale and profit growth justify its premium valuation over Airtel?Jio Platforms was valued at around ₹10.3 lakh crore, compared with Bharti Airtel’s estimated valuation of ₹8.1 lakh crore.

Jio Platforms’ proposed valuation of around ₹10.3 lakh crore places it at a premium to Bharti Airtel, raising questions about whether its subscriber scale and growth prospects justify the higher price tag. The key to assessing the IPO will be how effectively Jio converts its vast customer base into higher average revenue per user (ARPU), stronger profitability and sustainable cash flows.

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Why is Jio’s valuation attracting attention?

Jio’s proposed valuation reflects investor expectations that its telecom business can continue growing while its digital ecosystem creates additional revenue opportunities. However, a large subscriber base does not automatically translate into higher profits or better shareholder returns.

According to the figures cited by brokerages, Jio Platforms was valued at around ₹10.3 lakh crore, compared with Bharti Airtel’s estimated valuation of ₹8.1 lakh crore. The comparison raises an important question: what justifies the premium investors may be asked to pay for Jio?

The answer depends on its earnings growth, profitability, competitive positioning and ability to generate cash over the long term. Investors must also distinguish between the valuation of Jio Platforms and that of its listed telecom peers, given differences in business structure and the range of businesses included in each entity.

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Can subscriber scale translate into higher revenue?

Jio’s large customer base gives it a significant advantage. A substantial subscriber pool creates opportunities to increase revenue through tariff revisions, higher data consumption and the adoption of premium connectivity services.

However, subscriber numbers alone offer an incomplete picture of business performance. Average revenue per user, or ARPU, provides a better indication of how effectively a telecom operator monetises its customers.

An increase in ARPU can support revenue growth even when subscriber additions moderate. Tariff increases, greater consumption of mobile data and customers moving to higher-value plans can all improve monetisation.

The challenge is to achieve these gains without triggering significant customer churn or losing market share to competitors. Investors will therefore need to track ARPU trends alongside subscriber additions and retention rates to determine whether growth is sustainable.

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Why profitability matters more than revenue growth

Revenue growth is only one part of the valuation equation. Investors also need to assess whether additional revenue translates into higher operating profits and cash generation.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) can help indicate the strength of a telecom operator’s core operations. EBITDA margins, meanwhile, show how much operating earnings a company generates from each rupee of revenue.

If Jio’s revenue grows but operating costs rise at a similar pace, the improvement in profitability could be limited. Network expansion, spectrum-related costs and technology upgrades also influence the capital required to sustain growth.

Free cash flow is another important measure because telecom operators must continually invest in infrastructure. Strong operating earnings are more valuable when they translate into cash remaining after capital expenditure.

Jio versus Airtel: What should investors compare?

Airtel provides an important benchmark because it competes with Jio in the Indian telecom market. However, comparing headline valuations alone can be misleading.

Investors should compare valuation multiples such as enterprise value to EBITDA alongside expected earnings growth. A higher multiple may be justified if Jio can deliver stronger growth or develop additional revenue streams, but that premium becomes harder to sustain if earnings disappoint.

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What could justify Jio’s premium valuation?

Beyond connectivity, Jio’s digital platforms, enterprise services and technology investments could create additional growth opportunities. These businesses may broaden revenue sources over time, although their contribution to profits will depend on successful execution and monetisation.

The key risks include slower-than-expected ARPU growth, competitive pressure, higher investment requirements and delays in generating returns from newer businesses.

Ultimately, Jio’s valuation premium will depend on whether its scale translates into superior and sustainable earnings growth. For investors assessing the IPO, the critical question is not simply how many customers Jio serves, but how much profit and cash it can generate from them over the long term.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 7:17 PM IST
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