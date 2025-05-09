Sensex, Nifty slip as India-Pakistan tensions escalate: 5 things to keep in mind amid this volatility

Domestic benchmarks recorded a sharp cut on Friday, dragged by most sectoral indices as India-Pakistan tensions escalate. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack slumped 880 points or 1.10 per cent to close at 79,454 while the NSE barometer Nifty slipped 266 points or 1.10 per cent to settle at 24,008. Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE market capitalisation (m-cap), fell Rs 1.60 lakh crore to Rs 416.90 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 418.50 lakh crore recorded in the previous session.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Amid the ongoing selloff in the stock market, investors must stay calm and remember a few basic strategies to protect their hard-earned wealth. "Market downturns due to geopolitical tensions have been temporary. Investors with a long-term horizon may find opportunities in fundamentally strong stocks at attractive valuations. Exiting entirely may not be prudent unless specific financial goals or risk assessments suggest otherwise," said Bajaj Broking Research.

The broking firm underscored five important points to consider in this volatile scenario, which are:

1) Diversification: Investors should spread their holdings across various sectors to minimise risk.

2) Quality Stocks: Focus on large-cap, fundamentally strong companies with low debt and stable earnings.

3) Defensive Sectors: Pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and utilities often remain resilient during volatility.

Advertisement

4) Systematic Investment Plan (SIP): Continuing SIPs can help average costs during market fluctuations.

5) Cash Reserves: Holding some liquidity ensures flexibility to capitalise on future opportunities.

Bajaj Broking mentioned that a short-term geopolitical crisis may disrupt investor sentiment and slow economic activity. "However, India's structural growth drivers — such as domestic consumption, digital transformation, and policy reforms — are likely to sustain momentum," it added.

It further stated that unless prolonged instability affects key sectors, any setback would be temporary rather than a derailment of India's long-term trajectory.