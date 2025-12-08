Sensex, Nifty slump sharply as over Rs 7.5 lakh crore investor wealth erased amid FII selloff

Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp sell-off in late trade on Monday as persistent foreign fund outflows and a weakening rupee weighed on sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack declined more than 800 points to touch a day's low of 84,875, while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped over 290 points, falling below the 25,900 mark.

The broader impact was significant, with BSE's total market capitalisation (m-cap) dropping sharply. Investor wealth, as measured by BSE m-cap, fell by Rs 7.56 lakh crore to Rs 463.41 lakh crore compared to Rs 470.96 lakh crore in the previous session.

Several stocks contributed to the decline, including Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), State Bank of India (SBI), Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Eternal, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Steel, which faced notable selling during the session.

Market experts attributed the downturn largely to sustained selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and concerns over domestic currency weakness.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said FIIs have remained net sellers, while liquidity has also been diverted toward the primary market. He added that Nifty was unable to hold the psychological 26,000 level and described the current market phase as one of 'buy-on-dips' and 'sell-on-rallies' for the short to medium term.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, pointed out that the continued depreciation of the rupee, which fell past the 90 mark against the US dollar, has been a key factor driving ongoing FII selling in Indian equities.