Share Market update: Sensex falls 247 points, Nifty closes 80 points lower; YES Bank stock loses 10%

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower today led by losses in IT, banking and oil and gas sectors stocks. While Sensex fell 247 points to 40,239, Nifty lost 80 points to 11,856.

Bajaj Finance (1.15%), Bharti Airtel (1.09%) and HUL (1.05%) were the top Sensex gainers. YES Bank (10.05%) , PowerGrid (2.58%) and IndusInd Bank (2.55%) were the top Sensex losers. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 ended in the red. Among 19 BSE sectoral indices, IT Index (177 points), bankex (179 points) and oil and gas (255 points) were the top losers. Earlier, benchmark indices started on a positive note today amid lower Asian markets which saw profitbooking. Sensex gained 101 points to 40,588 in early trade, Nifty climbed 17 points to 11,950.

Here's a look at live updates for Sensex, Nifty today.

3:35 pm: Sensex fell 247 points to 40,239, Nifty closes 80 points lower at 11,856.

2:25 PM: Market breadth was is with 740 stocks rising against 1677 falling on BSE.

2:15 pm: Of 30 Sensex stocks, 24 are trading in the red.

2: 10 pm : YES Bank, TCS, IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers.

12: 15 pm: PC Jeweller share price hit its all time low in trade today after CRISIL Limited downgraded the firm's long-term and short-term rating to the bank loan facilities to CRISIL D. The stock fell 5.05% to Rs 23.50 intra day compared to the previous close of Rs 24.75 on BSE.

11: 45 am : Market heavyweight Reliance Industries trading 0.82% lower at Rs 1559 on BSE. On NSE, the stock is down 0.81% to Rs 1559.

11:15 am: Market breadth was negative with 760 stocks rising against 1,358 falling on BSE.

10: 45 am: Rupee gains ground, rises 15 paise to 70.90 against US dollar.

10:20 am: Rupee opened 9 paise higher at 70.96 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 71.05.

10: 00 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 459.22 crore on Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 74.93 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9: 55 am: IT and auto stocks led the losses with their BSE indices falling 110 points and 36 points, respectively.

9: 47 am: Market breadth was negative with 699 stocks trading higher compared to 815 falling on the BSE.

9: 45 am: Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 0.13 points and 0.04 points lower in early trade.

9: 42 am: YES Bank among top Sensex and Nifty losers ahead of the meeting of board of directors today to finalise and approve the details of the preferential allotment of shares.

9: 40 am: Market turns red. Sensex down 76 points to 40,411, Nifty falls 25 points to 11,913.

9: 35 am: Shares of Sun Pharma (1.37%), ONGC (0.95%) and HUL (0.70%) were the top Sensex gainers.

9: 30 am: Top Sensex losers were YES Bank (1.61%), TCS (1.12%) and Tech Mahindra (0.78%).

9: 25 am: Sensex gained 101 points to 40,588 in early trade, Nifty climbed 17 points to 11,950 .

9: 20 am: On Monday, Sensex gained 42 points to 40,487, Nifty closed 16 points higher at 11,937.