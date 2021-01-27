Sensex plunges over 1,000 points as traders book profit ahead of Union Budget

Sensex fell over 1,000 points in afternoon trade today amid across the board selling, especially in market heavyweights.The sell-off came a day ahead of January derivatives expiry on Thursday. On Sensex, top losers were Dr Reddy's, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank falling up to 4.41%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 were trading in the red. On Nifty, Tata Motors was the top loser falling 4.44% to Rs 266.75. Tata Steel, Titan and IndusInd Bank were other losers falling up to 4.28% on the 50-stock index.

With today's correction, Sensex and Nifty have turned negative on a year-to-date basis. Market cap on BSE fell to Rs 189.27 lakh crore.

While Sensex crashed 1,078 points intra day to 47,269, Nifty lost 309 points to 13,929.

Banking stocks led the losses with Bank Nifty tumbling 1,033 points to 30,165 against previous close of 31,198.

Consumer durables stocks too joined the crash with the BSE index falling 552 points to 30,250.

Market breadth was negative with 1,893 stocks tumbling against 981 rising on BSE. 142 stocks were unchanged. Sensex has lost 2,915 points from its record high hit on January 21 this year. On January 21, Sensex crossed the 50k mark for the first time and hit an all-time high of 50,184.

Nifty too has fallen 824 points from its all-time high of 14,753 hit on January 21.

Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends 937 points lower, Nifty at 13,967; Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank top losers