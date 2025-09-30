Sensex sinks 2,746 pts in 8-day slide, Nifty below 24,650 ahead of RBI policy review

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty slipped for the eighth consecutive session on Tuesday, reversing early gains, as sustained FII outflow dampened sentiment ahead of the RBI’s policy decision due on Wednesday, October 1.

At the closing bell, the Sensex shed 97.32 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 80,267.62, taking its eight-day losing streak to nearly 2,746 points. The Nifty50 slipped 23.80 points, or 0.10 per cent, to end at 24,611.10.

Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, on the monthly expiry day, said the 50-pack index ended weak, facing stiff resistance near its 100-day EMA around the 24,750 zone.

“The index has been forming a lower highs–lower lows pattern for the past three sessions, highlighting strong bearish control. Unless Nifty reclaims and sustains above its 50-day EMA, the short-term outlook remains negative. Immediate support is placed at 24,500, while resistance lies near 24,800. Post RBI policy outcome and auto sales data, market sentiment may shape further, hence a cautious stance is advised," Bhuva said.

Bharti Airtel led losers on the Sensex, sliding 1.18 per cent to Rs 1,878.90. ITC followed with a 1.13 per cent drop, while Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, and Tech Mahindra slipped 0.99 per cent, 0.93 per cent, 0.85 per cent and 0.70 per cent, respectively.

Five stocks namely, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, ITC, L&T and Titan, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s decline.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE FMCG index declined 0.39 per cent to 20,107.82, while the BSE Telecommunication index shed 0.93 per cent to close at 2,792.09

Within the BSE Sensex pack, TCS has touched a fresh 52-week low of Rs 2,886.

Overall, out of 4,260 actively traded stocks on the BSE, 2,072 ended higher, while 2,019 declined and 169 closed unchanged. During the session, 141 stocks scaled their 52-week highs, whereas 156 slipped to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 234 scrips were locked in their upper circuits and 172 in lower circuits.