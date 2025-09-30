Sensex jumps 300 pts, Nifty reclaims 24,700; Titan, Asian Paints lead gainers

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday, breaking a seven-day losing streak as investors positioned themselves ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision due on Wednesday, October 1.

At 9:16 am, the BSE Sensex was up 222.39 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 80,587.33, after rising nearly 304 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 advanced 56.90 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 24,691.80, after touching a day’s high of 24,731.80.

Among Sensex stocks, Titan led gainers, rising 1.96 per cent to Rs 3,470.50. Asian Paints shares climbed 1.62 per cent. Other gainers included Power Grid (up 1.56 per cent), BEL (up 0.94 per cent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.94 per cent).

Wall Street stocks closed higher overnight as all three major US benchmarks ended in the green. The S&P 500 rose 0.26 per cent to 6,661.21, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.48 per cent to 22,591.15, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.15 per cent to close at 46,316.07.

Asian equities traded mixed on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.04 per cent to 45,023.48, while South Korea’s KOSPI inched up 0.06 per cent to 3,433.44. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.08 per cent to 26,599.31.

On Monday, the Sensex slipped 61.52 points, or 0.08 per cent, to close at 80,364.94, while the Nifty50 fell 19.80 points, or 0.08 per cent, to settle at 24,634.90.



VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said the near-term market structure appears weak. Sustained FII selling and absence of positive triggers are preventing any strong recovery in the market.

“Any attempt to climb up is facing selling pressure. This is evident from the negative closing yesterday despite the positive institutional inflow of above Rs 1000 crores. Long-term investors can use this drift in the market to accumulate the potential winners of the medium to long-term. Priority can be given to segments which are seeing good demand and order inflows. Defence stocks are fairly valued given their robust order pipeline. High quality financials are attractively valued. PSU banks are cheap," Vijayakumar said.

