Sensex slips 150 pts, Nifty below 25,950; what’s next for stock market?

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by muted trend in Asian markets and selling pressure in heavyweight stocks such as Trent, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank, which offset gains in Tata Steel and L&T.

At the closing bell, the Sensex declined 150.68 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 84,628.16, while the Nifty50 fell 29.85 points, or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 25,936.20.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said the market witnessed heightened volatility on the NSE’s monthly F&O expiry day.

“However, the overall chart setup on the daily timeframe remains intact, with the Nifty trading well above the 21EMA, keeping the bullish bias intact. The RSI is in a bullish crossover and remains in the high momentum zone. In the short term, the index may witness a decent rally as momentum picks up above 26,000. On the higher end, resistance is seen at 26,300, while support is placed at 25,850," De said.

Trent emerged as the top loser on Sensex, falling 1.54 per cent to Rs 4,725.60. ICICI Bank followed with a 1.05 per cent decline, while Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid and TCS fell 1.03 per cent, 1 per cent, 0.93 per cent, and 0.90 per cent, respectively.

Five stocks, namely, ICICI Bank, M&M, TCS, Bajaj Finance and ITC, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s decline.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE IT index settled 0.60 per cent lower at 35,143.40, while the BSE Auto index fell 0.42 per cent to close at 60,487.36.

Overall, out of 4,332 actively traded stocks on the BSE, 1,929 ended higher, while 2,230 declined, and 173 closed unchanged. During the session, 160 stocks scaled their 52-week highs, whereas 84 slipped to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 203 scrips were locked in their upper circuits and 165 in lower circuits.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said the domestic market remained volatile in negative terrain and ended flat, weighed down by profit booking on monthly expiry and weak global cues.

“Despite this, the Metals sector gained on renewed optimism following China’s announcement to curb steel overcapacity and potential progress over US- China Trade relations, while PSU banks outperformed amid reports of a potential increase in FII holding limits. Notably, buying interest emerged at lower levels, reflecting underlying investor confidence. Market sentiment is expected to be supported by easing global trade tensions and expectations of an upgrade in domestic corporate earnings, which continue to reinforce resilience," Nair said.