Sensex surges over 1,000 pts in 4-day rally, Nifty above 25,100; what’s next?

Domestic equity markets extended their winning streak for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, with both the Sensex and Nifty ending higher. The uptrend came on the back of firm global cues, optimism around the central bank’s recent lending reforms, and positive business updates from companies amid the September-quarter earnings season.

At the closing bell, the Sensex added 136.63 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 81,926.75, extending its four-day winning streak to 1,059 points. The Nifty50 advanced 30.65 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 25,108.30.

Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said after three consecutive confident closings, 50-pack index faced selling pressure near its resistance zone of 25200–25250 on Tuesday’s session, indicating that bulls might take a pause, leading to a possible short-term consolidation.

“However, as long as the index sustains above 24900 levels, where its 50-day EMA is placed, the outlook remains positive. On the derivatives front, both call and put writers were active, with notable OI additions at the 25000 put and 25200 call strikes. Hence, Nifty is expected to trade in a range of 24950–25300, with support at 24950–25000 and resistance at 25250–25300," Bhuva said.

Bharti Airtel led the gainers on the Sensex, rising 1.55 per cent to Rs 1,932. HCL Technologies followed with a 1.40 per cent gain, while UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Power Grid were up 1.18 per cent, 1 per cent, 0.98 per cent and 0.92 per cent, respectively.

Five stocks namely, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and M&M, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s rise.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Oil & Gas index jumped 0.47 per cent to 27,489.18, while the BSE Telecommunication gained 2.13 per cent to close at 2,918.87.

Within the BSE 100 pack, Canara Bank and Hero MotoCorp have touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 128.40 and Rs 5,649, respectively.

Overall, out of 4,322 actively traded stocks on the BSE, 1,858 ended higher, while 2,305 declined and 159 closed unchanged. During the session, 175 stocks scaled their 52-week highs, whereas 130 slipped to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 242 scrips were locked in their upper circuits and 178 in lower circuits.



Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said the domestic equity market started on a positive note, supported by favorable global cues and anticipation surrounding the upcoming earnings season.



"However, the market ended with flattish gains as expectations for Q2 FY26 earnings remain modest. Market’s short-term focus will shift toward corporate commentary for insights into potential recovery in Q3. Sectoral performance was mixed, with financial stocks advancing on the back of RBI reforms announced in the last policy meet, whereas FMCG stocks underperformed due to subdued pre-result updates," Nair said.